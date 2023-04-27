GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Town of Bradshaw in McDowell County will be hosting the ATV/SXS event, Hometown Trail Days.

According to wvhometowntraildays.com, this event will take place in the beautiful mountains of McDowell, WV in the Town of Bradshaw on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, 20. It’s a time where you can experience guided tours of local, unmarked trails in southern West Virginia’s lush mountains in your ATVs, SXSs, and dirt bikes.

The activities will include:

Guided trail rides

Poker run

Tug of war

Parade

Mud events Dirt bike/ATV/SXS drag races Obstacle course Mud run



Thanks to the collaborative effort of Town of Bradshaw, McDowell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Getting Outdoors with Mike and Yvonne, Brookshier Farm Vacation Rentals, and Fullhouse Creative Design, Hometown Trail Days has created a fun atmosphere for all who come.

If you’re someone who enjoys trail riding and overall outdoor fun, the Town of Bradshaw is the place to go in mid May.