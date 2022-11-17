MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicked off its annual Angel Tree Campaign with the Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall on Thursday, November 18, 2022.

Members of the community gathered at the atrium near Dick’s Sporting Goods and walked to the trees to place an angel ornament when the name of a late loved one was called.

Donors like Sherrill Patrick, who hung an ornament in honor of her late mother, said the tradition helps them remember loved ones and the care they received at Hospice.

“It’s just very emotional, to begin with,” Patrick said, describing the care her mother required. “Then, then when they come in (and) they have a way of comforting you. It’s been several years, but it’s just really real, when you come to this.”

“The Angel Tree Ceremony is a way to memorialize a loved one regardless of whether they were served by our hospice or not,” said Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Chief Executive Officer Janett Green. “We are proud to host this event every year, and we are grateful to everyone who gives in honor of their loved one. It helps our organization further our mission to serve our patients and families as we provide our special kind of caring.”



Anyone may make a donation to Hospice of Southern West Virginia if they did not attend the ceremony. A donation can be made and an angel can be placed on any of the Angel Trees at the Crossroads Mall, Marquee Cinemas – Galleria 14, Raleigh General Hospital or Big Four Drug Store in Hinton.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia is also offering a special commemorative ornament for 2022. Donors may choose to receive one special edition ornament for every $20 donation while supplies last.

Those interested in donating may also visit www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org, call 304-255-6404 or stop by the Nancy Wickham Administrative Office on the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus at 456 Cranberry Drive, in Beckley.

