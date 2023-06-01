BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Hospice of Southern WV is Bringing back Camp Hope for kids and teens going through grief.

According to Hospice of Southern WV, Camp Hope is a bereavement camp to help children and teens get through grief with a few days of support and fun. The camp is located at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, WV, and this year the three day camp will last from June 13 to the 15, 2023.

At Camp Hope, the camper will be able to interact with trained bereavement specialists that will help them cope with their loss. Parents are required to participate in an orientation session the week before the camp. After that, it’s three days of therapeutic fun.

Youth between the ages of 7 and 17 are welcome for free, but registration is required. For more information, call (304) 255-6404 or visit hospiceofsouthernwv.org.

Registration must be completed by June 2, 2023.