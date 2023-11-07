BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 16, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., Hospice of Southern West Virginia is hosting an information session that will help secure financial futures for individuals and families.

The event is free to the public and will be held at Bowers Hospice House on 454 Cranberry Drive in Beckley.

Professionals will touch upon trusts and other tools needed to protect financial assets. Different facilitators will be running the event.

“At first, when people begin to think about their long-term future and protecting their assets it can seem overwhelming. And with that comes the worry and wonder over who to trust and where to turn,” said Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer of Hospice.

This session will cover many subjects such as wills, advanced directives, inheritance tax, and long term care for you or a loved one.

“Hospice offers educational opportunities so families can make these crucial decisions with some confidence. The facilitators will share the essential tools you need to ensure your loved ones are cared for and your wishes are honored,” added Green.

If interested, please RSVP by Monday, November 13, 2023 by calling 304-255-6404.