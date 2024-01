BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on Tilden Road in Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a structure fire was reported on Tilden Road off of Sullivan Road in Raleigh County.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, and JanCare Ambulance responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported at this time.

