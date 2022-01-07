How do school administrators decide to declare snow days?

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Snowy conditions like the ones we say last night may take you back to the thrill of having a snow day as a child. But what goes into school systems declaring a snow day?

Administrators with Mercer County Schools say their decision making process before declaring a snow day starts by taking a look at whether or not their buses can safely complete their routes early in the morning. Superintendent Ed Toman meets with Transportation Director Oka Boothe, and the two of them come together to decide if students can safely get to and from school.

We spoke to Mercer County Schools spokesperson, Amy Harrison, about the process taken during winter weather events.

“Our superintendent discusses with our transportation director,” said Harrison. “Of course it depends on road conditions, temperature, lots of different things. If our buses can get to all of our routes safely then we may opt for a two-hour delay.”

Another major factor Mercer County Schools takes into account is whether or not students would be safe waiting at bus stops.

“We don’t want kids out at bus stops if there’s ice on the road and the possibility of a car sliding, or subzero temperatures. We don’t want them out in that,” Harrison explained.

After nearly a year of virtual learning, many students and teachers got used to teaching and learning from home. So, 59News asked Amy Harrison, if a school closing now means students have to get ready for a long day on zoom, or was the magic of a snow day still alive?

“At this time, we are not using remote days for snow days. At this time.”

And that is music to children all over Mercer County’s ears.