HICO, WV (WVNS) – The recent deaths of young people can be difficult on students and staff at the schools they attended.

One such school, being Midland Trail High School.

Damon Mooney was a student, an athlete, and a friend who always brought smiles to everyone’s face. Mooney tragically died Tuesday morning on his drive to school.

Losing a student and a classmate can be extremely difficult, but Midland Trail High School is providing students with mental health experts who are on hand ready to help. Counselors and psychologists were readily available to discuss the difficult topic with grieving students and faculty.

Midland Trail High School Psychologist Jennie York-Lilly said she wants those affected by this tragedy to know they are never alone.

“It’s imperative, not only in the moment or the aftermath of whenever the crisis occurs. But also important to their long term well-being,” said York.

Lilly also advises parents of students to be aware of any changes in their child’s behavior while they grieve. Corporal Rachel Brandstettel from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is also stationed at the school.

Brandstettel said she is not just an officer, but a friend and shoulder to lean on during these tough times.

“Everybody just comes out where the kids were, so whatever the kids needed at that point. It didn’t matter if it was our job or not, everyone just came together to help out,” said Brandstettel.