GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With the winter weather and harsh road conditions coming up, preparation is a top priority, especially for your car.

With that in mind, how are the right tires determined for your car? It is always easy to buy the tires, but finding the right ones that can be good for your car can be difficult and confusing.

Tires have to be changed every three or four years and most tires fall under three categories, which are all-season, summer, and winter. People usually like to buy the all-season since it it can be cheaper and more convenient for them.

With that being said, this article will help you decide which tires are fit for your car and how to choose them properly.

What Size Do You Need?

This can be confusing if you are not sure where to look. You should look in your owner’s manual or the driver’s side door jamb for the required or recommended tire measurements for your car. An example of a measurement label looks like this: P215/60R16 94T. If you need help figuring out how to read a measurement label, look in your manual or you can call a local body shop or dealership.

What Type of Tire Do You Need?

You will usually get a list of tire sizes for your car, but you also need to remember that the speed rating needs to be matched as well. The following are different speed ratings for your car that you can choose from:

All-season tires

Performance all-season tires

Ultra-high-performance all-season and summer tires

All-season and all-terrain truck tires

Winter/snow tires

What Are Your Priorities in Selecting a Tire?

According to consumerreports, research shows that people replace their tires when they have a new car, but when the car ages, they would rather switch to another model based on performance or price.

If this is the case, always do your research and check out certain tire ratings before making a drastic decision.

For more information on how to choose the right tires for your car, or to find the right manufacturer or online retailer, please visit https://www.consumerreports.org/tires/how-to-choose-the-right-car-tires/.