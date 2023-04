BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A key piece to Virginia Tech Basketball announces he is staying in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech men’s basketball guard Hunter Cattoor announced Tuesday, April 18, 2023 he will be returning for his fifth season.

Cattoor is 17 3-pointers away from breaking the program’s all-time 3-point record. Cattoor is looking to bounce back from an injury filled season.