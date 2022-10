LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Travelers on I-64 take caution as the West Virginia Division of Highways reported today, October 12, 2022, that lanes heading eastbound and westbound will be reduced.

From mile marker 171.31 to mile marker 172.76, interstate 64 will have a lane closure on both sides of the interstate as concrete pavement repairs continue.

The construction is projected to be complete by December 2022 as long as inclement weather allows the project to stay on schedule.