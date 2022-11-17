BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A holiday favorite returns to Beckley on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The ice skating rink is returning to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks starting in November!

“This is the fourth year we’ve had it, and we started bringing it just in conjunction with our Coal Town Christmas, which is only four nights,” said Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Gray Baker. “But it was so popular that we’re keeping it for two weeks now.”

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 1:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday through Saturday from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and Sundays from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Tickets to skate are $7.50 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 3 to 15. The price includes skate rentals and tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine complex.

Baker added, “For years we always had something special for families to do as part of our Coal Town Christmas event. Four years ago, we brought in the rink, and it was a real hit. We expanded the hours of the skating so now we can offer it before, during and after the festival as well.”

Sometimes there is a bit of wait, but if so, guests can prowse the Gift Shop or buy some hot chocolate and if it is raining, Baker suggests calling before coming.

The Exhibition Coal Mine complex is in New River Park at 513 Ewart Ave. For more information, call (304) 256-3730.