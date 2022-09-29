WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – An iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs won a bid to be replaced today, September 29, 2022.

The bridge’s replacement is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.



Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on the project, with a bid of $5,645,000. Built in 1939, replacement of the Clifford Family Memorial Bridge was expedited by the WVDOH.

“It carries 7,000 cars a day, and it’s right in the middle of town.” State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.

The WVDOH also plans to replace the Ralston Branch Bridge No. 2 near Kopperston in Wyoming County. The existing bridge was built in 1975 on abutments dating from the 1930s and is subject to a 15-ton weight restriction.