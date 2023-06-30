SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials verified the identity of the woman murdered by a gunman in front of Shady Spring Elementary School on Tuesday, June 29, 2023.

Teresa Jeffries is the victim in the case, according to authorities. The alleged shooter was identified as John Carpenter.

Carpenter allegedly shot Jeffries to death in front of Shady Spring Elementary School around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office investigators said an initial investigation at the scene showed Jeffries was inside a vehicle when she was murdered.

Authorities detoured traffic and launched a manhunt for Carpenter on Thursday.

Investigators said he later returned to his home in the Beckley area, where he shot and killed himself.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday, the investigation is ongoing and that the public was not in danger.

School was out of session for the summer when the shooting occurred, and construction workers were at the school building.

