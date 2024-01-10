PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A light show will come to Princeton with a performance from iLuminate.

iLuminate will be performing at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, West Virginia at 7:00 p.m. on March 5, 2024.

iLuminate includes a cast of dancers from across the country who perform to music such as 70s, 80s, and 90s top Pop and Rock hits, as well as some hip hop, a bit of Latin, and more. The lighting effects are created by custom LED suits that the dancers wear that connect with iLuminate’s proprietary software, and emphasize the dance moves from the cast.

Not only will they be performing at the Chuck Mathena Center, there will be a Q&A with the cast members right after their performance, which is sponsored by Mid Atlantic Arts. Tickets for the performance are available at the Chuck Mathena Center’s website.

The Special Presenter Initiatives program of Mid Atlantic Arts, along with the support of West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, helped make the show possible.

Get your friends and family and enjoy the fun as iLuminate dances their way across the stage!