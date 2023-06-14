BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Get ready to rev your engines for an event that you do not want to miss in Raleigh County!

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, hosted by the local Ridgerunner Chapter Punishers LEMC, will be the inaugural VFW Motorcycle Ride! This event is sponsored by Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar and is for motorcycles and other vehicles that are street legal.

Registration for this event is from 11:00 A.M. to 12:50 P.M. The actual ride will begin at 1:00 P.M. Signing a waiver is mandatory and it is $20 per ride and $10 per passenger. The ride will begin at Calacino’s and end there as well.

“So we’re just trying to get people to know that there’s a chapter in Beckley,” said Miguel Mercado, the president of the Punishers Ridgerunner chapter in Beckley, WV. “We’re trying to help veterans. We’re trying to get veterans registered for the VFW, which the VFW can help with some things, but the DAV does most of the stuff. It just makes awareness that the veterans served our community, our country and gave us the right to be here and have a ride and do the rides and have freedom,” expressed Mercado.

50/50 tickets will be available for purchase at this event as well. Money raised will be going to the VFW POST 4469.