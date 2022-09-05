ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – The first-ever West Virginia Sunflower festival is underway at Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson.

Make your plans to get to Monroe County, because Sunset Berry Farm’s sunflower fields are packed with over 25,000 sunflowers.

The festival kicked off last weekend but continues through this coming Sunday, September 11.

Festival Organizer Jennifer Gilkerson said Saturday’s opening day of the festival was the largest crowd ever at Sunset Berry Farm, and they’re expecting another great crowd.

“The sunflower festival was born from actually a strawberry disaster,” said Gilkerson. “We lost our entire crop of strawberries a couple years ago, and we planted a field of sunflowers to help generate some revenue from that loss. And it was a huge hit.”

Gilkerson added they’re still looking for vendors at the festival this weekend, if your business is interested in setting up a booth, reach out to Sunset Berry Farm on Facebook.