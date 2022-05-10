BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Incumbent County Commissioner Dave Tolliver secured the vote in Raleigh County.



Tolliver says he is grateful the election was clean and fair and he’s looking forward to continuing his work on County Commission. Tolliver campaigned on his ongoing sewer and water projects to improve the lives of those in the more rural areas of the county.

“You can’t describe if you don’t have water. Can you imagine getting up every morning, can’t brush your teeth, can’t shower unless you have water from the store, especially a shower in the morning, it’s tough.” Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver

Tolliver says a number of projects are beginning soon in the Grandview area.