SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – The Sophia community is rallying around one of their own during a difficult time.

The Rolling Angels Youth Group held a candlelight vigil Sunday night for an Independence High school student who is battling cancer.

One of the group’s leaders, April Adkins, said the ceremony was emotional for everyone but brought the community together.

“We just opened it up. It wasn’t one person leading. Anybody that wanted to come pray, we had pastors pray, we had a community member pray. We had a young girl, her mom’s been through cancer, and you know she just had some really encouraging words,” Adkins told 59News.

Adkins said many students from the high school, as well as leaders and members of other churches around the area, all came out to show their support for the family.

“When you live in a small community like this you get close with even the parents, the grandparents, I know uncles and aunts. I mean I know all of their family and I can’t imagine receiving the news of that. I have done nothing but think about this family,” said Adkins.

Adkins works at Independence High School and said the school is planning on getting involved to show its support as well.

“Our staff is going to do maybe a meal or something for him,” said Adkins. “And then our softball players they want to wear a ribbon so they’ll be representing him as well through their games this season.”