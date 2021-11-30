Injuries reported in two-car accident in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are on scene of a car accident on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

Dispatchers tell 59News the call came in around 12:25 p.m. According to dispatch, two vehicles collided in the 2400 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive. Injuries are being reported, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Crews from Jan Care Ambulance and Beckley Fire Department are on scene. The cause of the accident is unknown and is being investigated by the Beckley Police Department.

Robert C. Byrd Drive remains open at this time.