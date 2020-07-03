‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 4-5, 2020

LOGAN, WV (WOWK) -- The Guyandotte River's issues are no different than what many waterways in the tri-state region are experiencing, and now the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is looking for feedback to help resolve these common issues.

The mighty Guyandotte's origins begin in Raleigh County.

"It's one of those rivers like the Nile that seems to go the wrong direction on a map," says David Bugs Stover, State Senator.

The Guyandotte empties into the Ohio River in Cabell County, and over time, the river has received a bad reputation, mainly due to its cleanliness.