‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 4-5, 2020

by: Mark Curtis

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 4, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020.

  • Del. Mike Pushkin D-Kanawha about the reaction to the Gov. Justice’s CARES Act plan. 
  • Rev. Matthew Watts, Grace Bible Church, with reaction to CARES Act spending by Gov. Justice.
  • Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas. She is the newest member of the House of Delegates and was just sworn in last week. 
  • Caitlin Cook, Mountaineer Food Bank. Feeding assistance to children, families, and the elderly during the pandemic.

