BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An incident this morning at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley prompted students to be evacuated to other parts of the building, and parents to be contacted.

A video circulating around social media shows two unidentified girls arguing in a hallway within Woodrow Wilson High School. The video showed one girl approaching the other when what seemed to be pepper spray was deployed. As the video ended, students and a security officer could be seen covering their faces and coughing.

Principal Ryan Stafford released the following statement in regard to the event:

On the morning of Thursday, December 14, 2023 an individual on campus discharged an irritant during a verbal altercation that affected multiple individuals in the immediate vicinity. Woodrow Wilson High School staff and local emergency personnel worked to provide immediate care for the students and staff affected. In addition, students were relocated into adjacent buildings on campus for a short time period as a precaution. While an investigation is ongoing and specific details regarding minors cannot be disclosed, I would like to extend a big THANK YOU to the Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, Jan-Care Ambulance and the Woodrow Wilson High School staff who moved quickly in an effort to provide care for those affected. I also wish to thank our Flying Eagle community for their patience and understanding as they awaited communication messaging from the school. I know a short time can often seem like an eternity when you are concerned about those you love. Please know that, in those immediate moments, our number one priority is the safety and security of the young people we hold dear. Principal Ryan Stafford | Woodrow Wilson High School

For more information, please contact Woodrow Wilson High School at (304) 256-4646.