CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The month of January was officially recognized as Mental Wellness Month by the West Virginia Department of Health, West Virginia Department of Health Facilities, and West Virginia Department of Human Services.

“Mental wellness is crucial to being able to handle life’s stresses and adapt to change and difficult times. It is for that reason we want to remind West Virginians of the many resources that are available if needed,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders.

Mental Wellness Month will also help residents of the state get the available resources they need to address any issues they may have. Such resources include:

HELP4WV – This is a lifeline that helps people who are trying to recover from addiction and a major line for mental health services and resources. You can also call, text, or chat at 1-844-HELP4WV for more information.

The Children’s Crisis and Referral Line – This is another resource that is also available 24/7/365 to assist with communities, children, and youth.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Offering 24/7 access, you and others who may be suffering from mental health can get in contact with trained crisis counselors. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. For the Veterans Crisis Line, simply press the 1 option.

If you think you need more help, you can always contact the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Children, Youth and Families within Department of Human Services administers that run programs that help with mental health and awareness. For additional information, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh.