Jimmies Restaurant plans its return in Princeton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– An old favorite restaurant is coming back to Mercer Street.

Jimmies Restaurant was built over 50 years ago. Chef and new owner, Kevin Hall is excited to open the doors again in the spring. Hall was a former chef at The Greenbrier Resort. He hopes to keep some of the old menu and infuse it with his creations.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of the revitalization and I’ve seen it was available and me and my wife decided to go for it,” Hall said.

The restaurant is slated to open sometime this spring. They plan to create a Facebook page and start hiring for positions next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories