GHENT, WV (WVNS) — For anyone out and about around southern West Virginia on Friday, June 16, 2023, you might want to stop by Beaver, Princeton, and Lewisburg for the annual Nexstar Founders Day of Caring: 59News Fill the Boot Drive.

Starting at 10 a.m., you can find crews from 59News crews out at each location, collecting donations.

Each year we ask our viewers for anything they can donate. All donations go towards programs with the United Way Southern WV. The United Way works constantly to help supply local food pantries, and those food pantries need our help once again.

The 59News team will be out all day until 6:30 p.m., so stop by and say hello! If you would like to see what other Nexstar teams are doing across the United States, simply search the #NexstarCares hashtag on your favorite social media platform.

If you are not able to swing by, you can always make a donation to United Way organizations on their website.

Stick with 59News as we provide more coverage and some behind the scenes content of the 2023 Nexstar Founders Day of Caring: 59News Fill the Boot Drive.