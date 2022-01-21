Just For Kids Advocacy Center relocating to historic inn

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For February 2022, Just For Kids Advocacy Center is relocating to the historic Ambrosia Inn in Beckley.

The location will be named “Trudy’s House” in honor of Trudy Laurenson, who pioneered the child advocacy movement in West Virginia. The large house sits on top of a hill with two acres of land offering a peaceful environment for the children and families that visit.

Board President, Marcy Nolan said, “Our hope is that this new home will be a shining, beacon of hope for children who have been abused and by establishing the presence of Just for Kids in an identifiable and known, location, we hope to change the conversation about child sexual abuse in our community. We took a financial risk to acquire this property, but we believe that if the kids are brave enough to come to us, we must be brave enough as well.”

Just For Kids Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews, family advocacy, and counseling to children and the families who have been criminally abused. Trudy’s House Capital Campaign will be launched in mid-January to support the relocation.

For more information contact Kayla Morey, Outreach Advocate, at 304-255-4834.