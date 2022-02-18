BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local prosecutor was named the winner of the 2022 Just For Kids Inc. Champion of Children Award.

Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield has been awarded the Champion of Children Award for 2022. The award is given to those dedicated to working with the children and families who experience the trauma of criminal child abuse.

Just For Kids Inc. had this to say about Benjamin Hatfield on their Facebook:

“Since being in office, Ben has worked tirelessly and with such dedication to serve the children who have been abused within our community. He has an open door policy for our staff and is a cornerstone for the effectiveness of our Multidisciplinary Team.”

Just For Kids Inc. is a child friendly facility where professionals work together to investigate child abuse in Raleigh and Fayette county and help the kids heal.