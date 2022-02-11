BLUEFIELD, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Justice announced today, February 11, 2022, that Omnis Building Technologies is bringing a $40 million facility and hundreds of new jobs to Bluefield.

“I would like to be the first to thank Omnis and welcome them to our great state with open arms. I am beyond proud as Governor to make yet another major economic development announcement that is going to change countless West Virginians’ lives for the better. We continue to prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that the rocket ship ride I promised is real. This is the fourth major economic development project that I’ve been able to announce in less than a month, and these are huge, successful companies that are investing truckloads of money in our state, while creating careers for entire communities of hardworking West Virginians from north to south.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

According to Governor Justice, the facility will be 150,000 square feet, and will bring an estimated 150-300 new jobs to the area. The facility will manufacture housing materials, and the aim of the facility is to ‘revolutionize’ the future of residential construction. Gov. Justice continued his endorsement by encouraging everyone to step back and appreciate the announcement.

“Can you imagine, five or ten years ago, how excited we would’ve been to have just one of these announcements? Now, we’re almost numb to reeling in big fish after big fish. We’re on a roll like we’ve never seen before, but we can’t take this historic success for granted. We all need to take a step back and really appreciate Omnis’ commitment to our state and celebrate all the goodness they are going to bring to their new home in West Virginia.” Governor Jim Justice

Omnis Building Technologies manufactures energy efficient home building systems that are all pre-engineered. These home building systems are made from Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBUs), which are assembled where they are needed to make move-in ready homes in only a few days.

“This is exactly the forward-thinking type of company that Governor Justice wanted to land in West Virginia when he made the decision to elevate our economic development operations. Our country is facing a housing shortage. Contractors simply aren’t able to meet the growing demand. Sadly, this can make the dream of owning a home out of reach for many Americans. That’s why we are so excited to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to West Virginia and help them revolutionize the future of residential construction. This will make home-ownership more sustainable and affordable for the average West Virginian.” West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael

According to researchers at Freddie Mac, there is a shortage of nearly 4 million homes in the United States, and the gap between supply and demand continues to grow.

“The Bluefield West Virginia Economic Development Authority began working to attract Omnis approximately 14 months ago and we are honored that they chose Bluefield as their location. The jobs created by Omnis will be a tremendous boost to our area and it is a privilege to be part of the project.” BEDA Executive Director Jim Spencer.

Omnis Building Technologies President Jonathan Hodson said that Bluefield, West Virginia, is an ideal location. He said that it enables the company to bring CIBU homes to most of the population in the United States by rail or truck.

“Locating in Bluefield allows us to employ a workforce made up of a broad range of individuals with a high work ethic and to utilize the abundance of readily available natural resources. Locating in West Virginia satisfies our mission of providing family-sustaining jobs through the manufacturing of affordable, high-quality, energy-efficient homes.” Omnis Building Technologies President Jonathan Hodson

The company will be breaking ground in the near future and plans to be in operation by the end of 2022. The site is located off Exit 1 of Interstate 77 on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield, WV. Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin is extremely pleased with the news of the project.