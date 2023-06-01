CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — It recently came to the attention of the public, Justice John A. Hutchison, with heavy sorrow will not be seeking reelection to the Supreme Court of Appeals in the upcoming election cycle.

Justice John A. Hutchison will be completing his term on December 31, 2024.

At the end of 2024, Justice John A. Hutchison will have served in the legal profession for nearly 45 years, with nearly 30 years of that being a judge. He also wanted to express his sincerest appreciation to his co-workers for all the important work and dedication they have put into making the Court’s third branch of government stronger.

Justice John A. Hutchison also wanted to thank his family for supporting him and have made it possible for him to achieve his goals. He also personally thanked Justice Armstead, Justice Wooton, and Justice Bunn for their ongoing support. He said without the support of colleagues, family, and friends, he would not have been able to successfully keep serving the Court and the people of West Virginia.

Justice John A. Hutchison plans on staying active after his service with the Court and hopes to provide service as a senior status judge or a mediator.