OAK HILL, WV (WNVS)– A juvenile petition was filed for a suspect that made threats against Oak Hill Middle and High School.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, within four hours of the post, the suspect was located at their home. Detectives reportedly searched the home and they found the suspect acted alone and did not have possession of weapons to carry out the threat.

“I cannot express enough, how serious the law enforcement community takes threats of this nature,” said Fridley.

A juvenile petition was filed for Terroristic Threats was filed on Monday, March 28, 2022. Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti will take the petition before a circuit judge.