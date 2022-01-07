Raleigh County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit ‘Bodi’ passes away after 10 years of service

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It was announced in a Facebook post today, January 7, 2022, that K-9 Unit Boadicia (Bodi), of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, passed away after three years of retirement.

Bodi was the National Police K9 in 2014 and the WV Police K9 and team in 2015. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, she recovered thousands of dollars of property, tracked down countless suspects, and found tons of missing people.

Bodi worked with the Sheriff’s Office for ten years before her retirement. Deputy Randy White said that she was “The greatest partner a Deputy could have.”