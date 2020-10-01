Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing teen

by: Jessica Patterson

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Makayla Coon, also known as Liam, was last seen this morning at 3:30 a.m. at his home in Elkview. Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Makayla Coon, also known as Liam, was last seen this morning at 3:30 a.m. at his home in Elkview. He is believed to have left on his own accord, according to deputies.

He is described as 5’3” tall, weighs 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whearabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

