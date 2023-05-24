PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) — Pipestem State Park will be kicking off their Summer Concert Series with performances from Andrew Adkins and Clint Lewis.

The talented Andrew Adkins will be the kickoff performance, along with returning Clint Lewis. This is only the beginning of musical festivities at Pipestem, with other performances coming soon.

According to exploresummerscounty.com, this kickoff will be on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater and is free and open to all. However, concessions will not be available but it’s welcome to bring your own snacks while you enjoy the music.

There is also a backup location in case of bad weather at the McKeever Lodge.