BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Get your fishing poles ready for the 32nd annual Kid’s Fishing Derby.

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the 32nd annual Kid’s Fishing Derby will be held at the lake at Little Beaver State Park.

This event is for kids 14 and under and will begin at 9:00 A.M. and end at 12:00 P.M. Participants should bring their own fishing gear. Bait will be provided, but it will be limited.

Registration must be done in person, the day of the event, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Participants must be registered to receive prizes from the event. Late registration will not be accepted.

There will be limited prizes after the derby. Please contact Glenn Nelson at (304) 256-6947 if you wish to become a sponsor for this event.