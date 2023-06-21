HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Bluestone State Park will have a naturalist host a little fishing workshop for kids at the lake.

According to exploresummerscounty.com, this is a chance for kids to learn about the different types of fishing equipment so that they could one day be fishing masters. All the kids need is a fishing pole, but if they don’t have one of their own, Bluestone will provide one.

Children under 15 can join for free, but others will need a valid fishing license, which can be purchased here. The fishing event will be on Friday, June 23 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and the naturalist will be at the pier of Bluestone Lake

So, if you have a kiddo who is eager to learn to fish, they will get the chance to learn all they need to know to become a fishing master at Bluestone.