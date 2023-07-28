FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Scouts Logan Walters and Treyde Francesco enjoyed their last full day at the National Scout Jamboree with activities that can help shape their future.

“I’m kind of thinking about becoming an engineer,” remarked Walters.

Walters’ interest in engineering brought him to the LEGO earthquake simulator at the STEM section of the Jamboree, where activities are designed to get the scouts thinking, while having fun.

Chris Spiegel, an exhibit lead at the Jamboree, said the idea is to keep kids learning in a fun environment.

“They learn if they want to be an architect or structural engineer or strength engineer. This is a good way to see if they have an interest because there’s a lot of math involved. So they get to practice math and they’re building structures and they’re learning how to build something that’s safe,” commented Spiegel.

Francesco was there for the science.

“I just like science and it’s just fun to build stuff,” he said.

For Spiegel, it’s all about helping the scouts begin to plan ahead.

“We got an area over there, ‘so you want to be’. So that’s all we had. An astronaut. We’ve had various science people, different professions just to get just to give information. So they may choose that job when they go to college. It’s great to watch them create something and think outside the box and come up with neat designs and get a little bit more interest in stem.”