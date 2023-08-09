BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Locals of Beckley – new and old – are in for some sad news as local restaurant King Tut Drive-In announces its closure.

Located in the heart of Beckley since the early 1940s, King Tut Drive-In provided the real true drive-in restaurant experience for all its customers. Owners Dave and Michelle McKay reported the restaurant will be closing on September 5, 2023, on the King Tut Drive-In Facebook page.

The owners say they are keeping the restaurant open for the month of August to help their employees find new employment and for locals to come and say their goodbyes. Within the Facebook post, the owners notate selling the drive-in as is was a hard sale, but the lots the restaurant encompasses were of major interest to buyers. The owners report the property was not purchased by United Rentals, despite rumors.

“We know it is a shock for everyone, it is painful for us as well. I am crying as I write this. Tears of sadness and yet, tears of joy. It was a very difficult decision. As a teenager, David grew up driving between Pete & Bob’s, Phil’s and King Tut. He was not quite 10, when John bought King Tut’s. He worked at King Tut, and the other two places John had, The Eatwell Cafe and the Bowlwick. His brothers also did ‘their time'” Owners Dave and Michelle McKay

To see a full menu or to see store hours while the restaurant is open for the month of August, visit King Tut Drive-Ins website.