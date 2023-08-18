BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation recently announced that beginning August 24, 2023, Lake Stephens will be changing its full week schedule for the Beach, Splash Pad, and Aqua Park to weekends only.

The schedule will be as followed:

Open on regular Schedule August 18, 2023 through August 23, 2023.

Closed Thursday, August 24, 2023 and Friday, August 25, 2023.

Open Saturday, August 26, 2023 and Sunday, August 27, 2023. (August 26, 2023 is the Back to School Bash!)

Closed Monday, August 28, 2023 through Friday, September 1, 2023

Open September 2, 2023 through September 4, 2023.

The last open day will be Monday September 4, 2023.

The Marina will be open until September 30, 2023, the Campground will be open until October 31, 2023, and the Cabins are open year around.

For more information, visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.