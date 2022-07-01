CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – This Fourth of July weekend… Drive sober or get pulled over.

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local law enforcement are teaming up to crack down on drunk and high driving this holiday weekend.

According to the NHTSA, nearly half of all deadly accidents on the Fourth of July weekend from 2016 to 2020 involved drunk drivers. 85% of deadly accidents in 2020 happened at night.

DUI’s cost over ten thousand dollars in court fees, insurance rates, and other costs