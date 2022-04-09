Beaver, W.V. (WVNS) – The cold weather didn’t stop the runners from hitting the pavement at Little Beaver State park on April 9, 2022.

The Leaps around the Lake 5k run and 2 mile walk returned this year. The main purpose of the race is to raise money for a local dance studio. Race coordinator Ann Adkins said teaching kids to dance is important because it helps provide them a healthy form of self-expression

“I think that dance is an important part of their education. And they learn more than just to dance. It builds character and it strengthens their bodies and their minds,” Adkins told 59News.

Proceeds raised by the race will go toward funding scholarships at Rhythms of Grace dance school for students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to pay for dance classes.