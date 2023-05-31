PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton will be kicking off their Celebrate Princeton Street Fair with their dog show called Princeton Pooch Party.

Whether its being the best dressed, doing the best trick, best singer, fluffiest, or even biggest/smallest dog out there, your furry friend can show off and even win some prizes. Any and all are welcome to bring their dogs to this event to let them shine like the stars they are.

According to visitmercercounty.com, anyone who wants their dogs to participate should arrive at Dick Copeland Town Square at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, to sign up, where the dogs with their owners should line up and be presented one by one before the judges.

Each owner has responsibility of their animals, and any misbehavior or signs of aggression must be addressed immediately.

For more information on this ‘dogtastic’ event, visit their Facebook page at Princeton Pooch Party @ Celebrate Princeton.