LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Southern Living and USA Today agree. Lewisburg is the place to be.

Lewisburg was nominated as one of Southern Living’s top 50 Best Small Towns in the South for 2023. It was also named number one in the country on USA Today’s top 10 best small town food scenes list.

Valerie Pritt with the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors center said getting recognition from major names like Southern Living and USA Today shows why Lewisburg is quickly becoming a major travel destination for more and more people.

“It definitely draws people in. Those publications are authorities, sometimes, on travel,” said Pritt. That makes them curious and what we do here is we help spread that message. We tell people ‘this is one of the best small town food scenes that you’re going to find in the United States, and USA Today is backing us up’.”

All of the visitors coming to see what Lewisburg has to offer really adds up for the local economy.

Pritt told 59News that last year the visitors center did a $50,000 marketing campaign to attract visitors to Lewisburg, and it ended up as a smashing success with 18 dollars brought in for every dollar spent on tourism marketing.

That adds up to $900,000 coming into the local economy, just based on one ad campaign.

Pritt said the tourism industry is a huge economic driver for the area.

“It’s definitely one of our biggest employers here for Greenbrier County. It makes an impact on everybody’s paycheck. I think everyone’s paycheck can come back to tourism. I call it the ‘Kevin Bacon’. Everybody’s paycheck is six degrees from tourism,” said Pritt.

Even in the tourism off-season, Lewisburg is still attracting visitors, like Jillian and Lauren Weatherford who came for a mother-daughter getaway.

“We kind of came here to explore the restaurant scene. We’ve been to Food and Friends several times but we wanted to look around at the different restaurants they have to offer,” said Jillian.

“Then we’re going to go stretch that credit card a little bit and do some shopping because one of our favorite things to do is shop local and this is a really fantastic place to get to do that,” Lauren added.

As they continue to experience success in the tourism industry, the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Center is officially rebranding.

The center hosted a launch event Thursday, March, 9 to unveil its new branding to the public. At the event, they unveiled a new logo, web design and advertising campaign.

President and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Center Kara Dense said these new tools will help them appeal more to their target demographic.

“Couples probably 45 to 55 that just want to get away, get out of the rat race and really reconnect and spend time with each other doing all the great things like hiking, biking in the outdoors, shopping, we’ve got amazing restaurants,” said Dense.

The new font on the logo features allusions to the rivers and valleys that make the region so scenic and appealing to travelers.