LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After an uncontested election, Beverly White was elected to her second term as mayor of Lewisburg.

White says in her second four-year term, she hopes she and the rest of the city’s government can work together to see through many of the projects they started during her previous term.

White says her first priority in her new term is seeing the city’s water system renovation project through to the finish line.

“What we need to accomplish first is finishing our water treatment plant,” White told 59News. “That $63.4 million really came in handy to do a project that hadn’t been done in 20 years. So we are so excited that we are moving forward with that.”

Construction on the water system project is already well underway and White says the project is still on track to finish at its target date.

In May of 2023, White and her staff were able to re-open the section of the Greenbrier River Trail that was closed for construction nine months ahead of schedule.

During her second term, the mayor says she also plans for another major project.

The city recently bought a plot of land where they hope to move the Lewisburg Fire Department from their current location on Foster Street into new headquarters.

“We finally found property for that after 10 years and we have a design. Now we’re waiting on some more technical aspirations of how we need to do the building,” White explained. “It has to have certain footers and stuff like that.”

The new Fire Department headquarters will be located just off Route 219 near the Lewisburg Cinema 8 movie theater.

As Lewisburg continues to grow as an economic driver for the area, White says she’s excited to continue getting projects done alongside her team.

“I couldn’t do this job without my city manager Misty Hill,” said White. “She has been a huge asset for the city and for this administration. We work very well together and I know that’s why we have been able to accomplish so much.”