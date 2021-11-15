Lewisburg’s Hollowell Park finishing renovations with skate ramp, pickleball courts

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Renovations are nearly finished at Hollowell Park in Lewisburg, where a new skate ramp and pickleball courts are being installed.

Updates to the park began in the spring, when the town installed a new synthetic baseball field, softball field, handicap accessible restrooms, an announcer’s booth, overhead lighting and more.

City Manager Misty Hill, said generous funding from the public has helped the city to transform the park into a place where kids will want to play outside.

“When kids are outside they have friendships,” said Hill. “They have an ability to grow in areas that sitting at home behind a computer screen or sitting at home by yourself you don’t have.”

The skate ramp is open to the public, but the pickleball courts will not be open for use until spring 2022.