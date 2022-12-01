BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 3:00 P.M., Tamarack Marketplace will be unveiling their latest gallery exhibition, titled “Pop! Goes the Culture” in the David L. Dickirson Gallery.

This upcoming gallery showing takes inspiration from the Pop Art style made famous by the likes of Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Visitors for this gallery showing will get to see a modern look on Pop Art, displayed by local artists.

The gallery is free to the public and participating guests can meet some of the artists as well. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Tamarack Marketplace.

The exhibition can be seen through January 18, 2022 during regular business hours.