ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Athens Postmaster DeWayne Taylor now has a significant role in the latest Postal Service commercial called “Confidence.”
According to USPS, Taylor’s segment focuses on the Postal Service network’s ten-year transformation, Delivering for America. Taylor thought it would be fun to send a video of himself seeing an international article about the USPS employee casting website. However, there was still some surprise from him when he got a message one Thursday in January asking him to head over to Los Angeles to be a part of the latest USPS commercial.
“I’m just a good ol’ boy from West Virginia… When I got the message, it was very unexpected, to say the least.”DeWayne Taylor, Athens Postmaster
The commercial he is in focuses on the changes coming to the USPS network. He has a speaking role where he says, “For total confidence and complete control.”
The spot can be seen on the USPS YouTube channel, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KF87SEQAc7s. For the behind-the-scenes video, see https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=87kaUxDyD68.