ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Athens Postmaster DeWayne Taylor now has a significant role in the latest Postal Service commercial called “Confidence.”

According to USPS, Taylor’s segment focuses on the Postal Service network’s ten-year transformation, Delivering for America. Taylor thought it would be fun to send a video of himself seeing an international article about the USPS employee casting website. However, there was still some surprise from him when he got a message one Thursday in January asking him to head over to Los Angeles to be a part of the latest USPS commercial.

“I’m just a good ol’ boy from West Virginia… When I got the message, it was very unexpected, to say the least.” DeWayne Taylor, Athens Postmaster

The commercial he is in focuses on the changes coming to the USPS network. He has a speaking role where he says, “For total confidence and complete control.”

The spot can be seen on the USPS YouTube channel, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KF87SEQAc7s. For the behind-the-scenes video, see https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=87kaUxDyD68.