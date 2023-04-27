BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was named a Project Manager with the WV Hive.

Amy Showalter joined the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority as a Project Manager with the WV Hive. She will be assisting with entrepreneurial services that are offered and will be working with the WV Hive’s work as part of the Community and Business Resilience Initiative project associated with the ACT Now Coalition Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

“We are excited to have Amy onboard. Opportunities abound throughout southern West Virginia, and Amy adds significant capabilities to our team in problem-solving, community and network engagement, partnership development, project management, social justice work, and planning,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

Showalter moved to Beckley in 2014 after graduating Goshen College in Indiana to work at the Conservation Legacy supporting regional and national AmeriCorps programming. She also worked in the healthcare field at Pleasant View, Inc. in Harrisonburg, Va., where she grew up.

Showalter has worked in many different positions, from teaching hiking-based environmental education with the Appalachian Mountain Club to serving as an AmeriCorps member at Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona, Inc.

On her most recent venture, Showalter worked as a graduate research and teaching assistant while completing her dual master’s degrees at the same time.

The WV Hive is happy to have her on board.