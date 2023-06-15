BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield’s Craft Memorial Library is holding its annual Summer Reading Camp for the children.
The reading camp will start on Monday, June 19, 2023, with the Tween Book Club starting at 2. Beth Jones, the Social Networking Coordinator with Craft Memorial Library, stated there will be a different activity each day for the kids.
“Usually, they’re in school throughout the day we don’t get to see them until after school activities. So, it’s wonderful to have the activity here at the library and see the kids and their families and all the excitement and extra readers that brings to us.”Beth Jones, Social Networking Coordinator for Craft Memorial Library