Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it will be a big day for local businesses.

Flower shops, bakeries, and everyone in between have spent a long time prepping for the holiday.

Sydney Worrells, a manager for Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee, said it has taken several months to prepare.

“We probably started about November or December planning all of our options that we were gonna have available,” said Worrells. “You really hit in January, you start getting down to the nitty and gritty of how you’re going to do your ordering system, how we’re going to keep up with all of it so we don’t get mixed up anywhere.”

While planning for the day wasn’t too difficult, inflation has continued to hit local businesses and drive prices up. For Worrells, keeping all options available has been difficult for the business.

“We still want everybody to have their options available no matter what is going on in the world because we all understand, we just wanna treat somebody sweet for the day and make them feel special,” explained Worrells. “We try to do what we can but inflation is definitely playing a big part in what we’re doing right now.”

Despite inflation, Kenzie’s is committed to keeping popular items around and even introducing new ones. Worrells added this drive comes from the happiness of her customers.

“I just love whenever people come in and they really take the time to think about what their significant other or maybe just what their parent would like. So it really just makes me happy to know that we have a variety of options for everybody” Worrells smiled.

Ordering is still available by calling the shop or ordering on their website.