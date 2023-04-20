A fishing cart lets you keep all of your gear, and the day’s catch, securely in place.

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – With so many fishermen taking part in the tournament, the local economy in Hinton is reeling in the benefits.

In all, more than 3 dozen teams from across the country and several international teams have come to take part in the tournament. The tournament will hopefully bring some tourism dollars into the city.

Hinton mayor Jack Scott said this tournament more than exceeded his expectations.

“We’re talking thousands of dollars of impact here just in the short period of time. I would imagine that we get a few of these folks that would want to come back to vacation, other than just come back and fish. We’re a fishing paradise, this is the kind of stuff that we need to be doing,” Scott said.

Scott added he hopes this tournament will turn into a tradition for the city.