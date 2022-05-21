BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield held an official pastoral installation service for DIstrict Elder Timothy Schofield.

He was joined by Lady Schofield, city official Treyvon Simmons, Bluefield City manager Cecil Marson, and Bluefield Police Department Chief Dennis Dillow. He is only the third pastor at the church after the late Bishop Clarence Moore passed away.

Schofield also pastors the United Apostolic Faith Church in Beckley and said he can’t wait to get started in Bluefield.

“We want to get more involved in the community. I believe it’s important, sometimes we only focus on the spiritual side of a person but I believe it’s important to minister to people, body, mind, and spirit,” Schofield said.

Schofield said there’s no possible way he could fill Bishop Moore’s shoes because he was unique and irreplaceable. District Elder Samuel Moore, the son of Bishop Moore who oversees the Pentecostal Churches in the Mountain State, said it’s wonderful to see community members support and befriend the new pastor.

“It’s very important that you have the leaders, the leadership in the city that supporting the pastor and of course, he should be able to draw from them, they should be able to draw from him and I think that’s a big win for the church,” Moore said.

Pastor Schofield even received support from his friends in Charlotte, North Carolina, Huntington, and Parkersburg.